Landline usage declines by 0.2%



There has been a continuous decline in the total usage of active fixed telephones lines over the past three quarters, as the public switched telephone network (PSTN) continue to face stiff competition from emerging new technologies of communication.



The decline is being attribute by less use of landline phones in residential areas.



This has resulted in the telecommunication sector recording a 0.2% decrease in the Q2 of 2020.



The latest report states that the number of active payments in residential areas have been decreasing over the years.



Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe in its latest abridged sector performance report for the second Q of 2020 said, “ The total number of active fixed telephone lines declined by 0.2% to record 260,542 from 260,959 first quarter of 2020.”



“The decline emanates from a decline in active residential subscriptions.”

While new technologies have emerged with the advent of social media platforms like WhatsApp usage of landline phones has drastically taken a shit.



However, the telecommunication sector recored an increased usage of fixed telephones in the corporate world due to the adoption of Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL).



The regulatory authority recored an increase of 0.7% by corporates in the Q2 of 2020.

“The growth in active corporate subscriptions in the quarter under review may be attributable to the uptake of ADSL,” Potraz said.



Most businesses have been adopting ADSL lines which allow for calls and usage of the internet simultaneously.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...