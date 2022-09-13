Kim Jayde Zim-Model&Presenter Wins SA’s DSTV Content Creator Award

Kim Jayde, a Zimbabwean model and Presenter has won South Africa’s first ever DSTV Content creators Award.

DStv Content Creator Awards took place on Saturday 10 September for the first time in history at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The Zimbabwean was was up against Blue Mbombo and other great fashion Content creators, and still managed to stand tall bagging her award under the Fashion & Style Award category.

Jayde took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself at the awards ceremony.She Captioned the pictures, writing;

“A Sneakerhead WON! The Inaugural @contentcreatorawardssa Fashion & Style Award! Thank you @dstvza for celebrating us – last night was so special #dstvcca.”

Kim Jayde also revealed in another post that she spent years investing in custom drip.Jayde who owns an impressive sneaker collection cracked a joke saying that she spends way too much on sneakers.

“Years of investing in custom drip & spending far too much on sneakers, and I won the FIRST @contentcreatorawardssa Fashion & Style Award This is real life!”

She went on to add, “Thank you for all your love, I’m so humbled & so grateful! Here’s to more fire fits!” @contentcreatorawardssa #dstvcca.