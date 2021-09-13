Kenyans complain over Bolt’s Women Only charges

Transport users have criticized the ‘’women only’’ option which has been introduced by Bolt, the popular ride-hailing app operating in Kenya.

Earlier this month, Bolt launched a ‘’Women-Only’’ service that allows women passengers to request rides from female drivers only.

The e-hailing service said this new service ride would not be visible to male drivers and would cost the exact same as their usual service, with no surcharge.

The ‘’Women Only’’ service was launched in Kenya following the rising cases of harassment and gender-based violence on public transportation.

However the package has been met with even more frustration over the more expensive nature of the option. Women in Kenya are making noise over the increase in price calling it “sexist”.

They are paying higher for the same distance as the women-only option for Bolt appears to be at least Ksh100 (about $1) more expensive than the regular Bolt option, or even higher depending on where a user wishes to go.

One woman identified as Ms K Njoroge questioned the e-hailing platform’s decision to charge more on the Women Only service.

‘’While Bolt seem to have heard and acted (creatively) on the numerous safety complaints by women, why is the “Women only” service price higher though…for the same distance?,’’ Ms K Njoroge posted on twitter.

The new category was launched only at the beginning of September after a Kenyan woman went to social media to report that a Bolt driver had allegedly harmed her physically.

Bolt Kenya responded to the allegations, instead claiming that it was the driver that was attacked by the woman and her friends.