By Ross Moyo

A significant cyberattack has hit Stryker, a leading US medical device manufacturer, reportedly carried out by Iran-linked hackers.

The attack, claimed by the Handala group, has disrupted Stryker’s global systems, affecting devices connected to the company’s Microsoft environment.

“We are experiencing a global network disruption to our Microsoft environment as a result of a cyberattack,” Stryker said in a statement. “We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained”.



The Handala group, believed to be linked to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence, claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was retaliation for a US-Israeli missile strike on an Iranian school that killed over 170 people, mostly schoolgirls. The group said it extracted 50 terabytes of data and warned this was “the beginning of a new chapter in cyber warfare”.

Stryker, with over 56,000 employees and $25 billion in revenue in 2025, produces medical equipment, including defibrillators and ambulance cots, serving over 150 million patients globally.

The impact of this cyberattack on Stryker’s operations will certainly have numerous potential negative consequences for global healthcare.