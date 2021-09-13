iPhone 13 models will start at 128GB while Pro models to support up to 1TB storage

Apple will host its iPhone 13 event in just two days and details on the device keep pouring in. We are now hearing that the iPhone 13 lineup will drop the 64GB option and instead all models will start from 128GB. In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro models will be available with up to 1TB of storage. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 13 Models to Drop 64GB Storage While the iPhone 13 Pro Models to Gain Storage Capacity Up to 1TB

The news comes from the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who highlights in his investor notes that the iPhone 13 lineup will start from 128GB storage (via MacRumors). This means that the company is letting go of the 64GB storage option. While this is a major step up for users who are interested in getting the base model, the iPhone 13 Pro will also gain support for up to 1TB of storage capacity. This will be the largest storage capacity offered on the iPhone.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

At this point in time, the iPhone 12 models start at 64GB while the iPhone 12 Pro models start at 128GB. Other than storage, the iPhone 13 series will feature a plethora of major updates like a higher 120Hz refresh rate, better camera sensors, improved Face ID, and a faster chip.

Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple will also announce the new Apple Watch Series 7 with a new design. Other than this, there is a possibility that the company will unveil the AirPods 3 with a new design. We will be covering the event extensively, so be sure to stick around for more details.

What are your expectations from Apple’s September 14 iPhone 13 event? Let us know in the comment section below.