International Collaboration Key In Fighting Cyber Crimes:Muswere

The Minister of ICT,Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere has called for regional and international collaboration,which he said was the key in fighting cyber crimes in the region.

In his keynote address, read on his behalf by the director for ICT Tapiwa Gumindoga, at the Cyber Security Symposium in Harare, Dr Muswere stressed the importance of international cooperation in successfully investigating and prosecuting cybercrime.

“International cooperation is also a key strategy as the cybercrimes are being perpetrated across borders.”

“It is imperative that we identify reliable partners regionally and globally in fighting cybercrime,”he said

Cybercrime is one of the greatest risks to prosperity in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and there is now a real risk that, without harmonization, countries with lower levels of cybersecurity, weaker cybercrime legislation and diminished law enforcement capability will become safe havens for cybercriminals for many years to come.

Cybercrime, especially through the Internet, has grown in importance as the computer has become central to commerce, entertainment, and government and Dr Muswere emphasized the need to deliver collaborative responses which draw on the full range of cybersecurity stakeholders including academia to be well informed in best international cybersecurity practices.

“It is my further expectation that academia continues to participate strongly and collaborate in this area,which are well versed on the global best practice in cybersecurity issues,”Dr Muswere added