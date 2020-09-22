Intel brings 11th Gen Core chips to Chromebooks

Intel has announced it will be bringing its 11th Gen Intel Core processors to Google Chromebooks dubbed Tiger Lake, touting faster performance and better graphics.

According to the company, Tiger Lake is designed to be “the world’s best processor for thin and light laptops”.

Compared to 10th Gen Intel processors, Tiger Lake will enable users to load web pages up to 28% faster and where gaming is concerned, experience 2.7-times faster graphics.

Intel also boasts that the 11th Gen processors will allow users to import, batch edit, and export photos up to 23% faster in Adobe Lightroom, and that it can reduce video production time with up to 54% faster importing and exporting videos in Kinemaster.

The 11th Gen Intel Core processors come with Iris Xe graphics and the Intel Evo platform for thin and light laptops.

“10th Gen Intel Core-based Chromebooks continue to deliver leadership performance and experiences, and our internal benchmarking shows that we will extend this leadership with 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics,” the company said in a statement.

“Browse more with 77 per cent faster Chrome tab launches while watching a YouTube video at 4K resolution, with other apps running in the background, while maintaining the quality of the video playing,” Intel said.

In 2020, Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung launched six Chromebooks as part of the Project Athena innovation programme.

“Each of those laptop designs were co-engineered, tuned and tested with Intel to show they meet or surpass the program’s technical specifications and real-world key experiences spanning battery life, responsiveness and instant wake.”

“As Chrome OS enters its second decade, we remain steadfast in delivering real-world performance that is more critical than ever with users demanding more from their machines in the rapidly evolving telework and virtual learning environments today

