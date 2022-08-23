“Indestructible” Single Cost Me USD$1000, What Value Then From NetOne-Pastor G

Pastor Stanley Gwanzura popularly known as Pastor G in the gospel music circles has asked Telecommunications Operator NetOne to reciprocate in equal or more value than what musicians invest initially.Pastor G said he invested USD$1000 in producing just one song, his best seller hit “Indestructible,” which was costly and very taxing pocket wise and therefore asked what was in it for him if NetOne just took his music to market and charge for accessing it through their Rumbidzo Khulekani Application.

Addressing delegates Friday at the launch of the Rumbidzo/Khulekani app, the heavily built Pastor G, implored to NetOne to either outmatch the gospel artists themselves or find a way of giving value for their music one way or the other.

The top notch gospel artist asked how the new app would give value to artists taking cognizant of the fact that artists spend big budgets on recording and producing videos as he proved in Producing just one single, indestructible at US$1000 dollars.

Pastor G said without artists support and blessing, “the new App would be as good as dead since there were other platforms who have attempted before like Gateway Stream amongst many others which failed to make it in the market.”

Through Rumbidzo Khulekani app gospel artists can upload their music and video like YouTube which pay more.

Gwanzura added, “For instance, I used about US$1000 just to record just one song , “indestructible” which I recorded in Cape town, South Africa and for those who record an album it can go beyond US20000. So what I want to know is how NetOne is going to ensure that we have a ‘real’ partnership,” Pastor G said.

Gospel artists want a win win situation and the NetOne CEO, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani has promised to give them that, assuring the gospel music stakeholders that they will get value for their artistic work.