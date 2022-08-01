ICT Ministry takes computer laboratory drive to rural areas

Ministry of Information Communication and Technology continue to step up efforts in the establishment of computer laboratories with over 100 schools equipped with computer labs.

Early this year President Munangagwa commenced a program dubbed “Laboratory for Every School” where they established computer laboratories fully equipped with information Communication Technology gadgets and free internet connectivity.

Addressing school children , parents and traditional leaders at Chitimbe Primary School Minister of ICT Jenfan Muswere said commissioning of the ICT Labs will bridge the digital divide in many societies.

“Through the ICT labs, students develop questioning skills and become creative and critical thinkers, they become active seekers and users of information. Pupils become competent constructors of knowledge by using the ICT lab and its resources to find information that help solve problems and develop an understanding of the world and the “worlds” beyond their immediate experiences,” he said.

Minister Muswere also challenged the learners to use the gadgets as “vital drivers of economic growth” and job creation in the country.

“Establishing ICT labs in all schools, including the ones in marginalised communities will create an opportunity for the youths to access world-class learning environments and content which will serve to bridge two divides: Inequalities in the digital literacy space and inequalities created by the lack of access to digital literacy platforms,”

Provincial Resident Minister Mary Mliswa -Chikoka echoed the same sentiments.

‘‘The government has taken a deliberate trajectory of helping our schools to establish state of the art ICT Labs throughout the country. This ICT Lab Per-School Project is an all-inclusive project where no one and no place will be left behind. The global COVID-19 pandemic proved the importance of technologies that ensured rapid growth of tele-working and high demand for digital solutions and digital skills in the economy as a whole,”

Minister Muswere also attended Nyamupfukudza High School, another 60 kilometers west of Karoi town in Hurungwe.