ICT giant Dandemutande enters Wholesale market, Eyes Continental Expansion

Dandemutande Investments, a leading Zimbabwean Internet Access Provider (IAP) and reliable ICT solutions partner has announced its entry into Zimbabwe’s telecommunications wholesale services market.

As one of Zimbabwe’s major internet access providers and with over 25 years of industry experience, Dandemutande has developed a reputation for embracing innovative technologies that serve the needs of its growing clientele base.

Click here to learn more about Dandemutande’s services.

One of the exciting developments is the recent investment in deploying a robust fibre backbone network from Beitbridge to Harare to deliver superior connectivity to Zimbabwe, and reliable cross-border connectivity to neighbouring countries.

The fibre network was constructed along the diverse railway servitude. The route will help provide reliable services as the risk of fibre breaks and network disruption is minimal. This will provide high-performance, cost-effective connectivity to the undersea cables and enhanced customer experience.

Therefore, the growing fibre network footprint has thrust the Company into the Wholesale IP Transit and Backhaul business, with the operator becoming the new alternative Wholesale services provider in Zimbabwe.

The company now provides innovative and reliable carrier-grade connectivity to Other Licenced Operators (OLOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Through its growing partnerships with renowned, award-winning regional and international carriers, Dandemutande has become the premier provider of wholesale solutions.

Carriers across the region are assured of superior connectivity into Zimbabwe and beyond as th