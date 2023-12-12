ICT Day Expo On The Cards

The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services in collaboration with the country’s regulator Po Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and the African Telecommunications Union will on 18 December 2023 hold the ICT Day and Tech Expo at Potraz Headquarters in Harare.

The programme will run under the theme; ‘Towards a Digital Revolution and Inclusion of the Marginalised: Addressing Accessibility Factors”

The organisers of the expo have lined up a number of speakers from different government departments such as the Ministry of ICT and Courier Services, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting, Potraz, Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe among others.

African Telecommunications Union Secretary General John Omo will present virtually.

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable Tatenda Mavetera will be the Guest of Honour at the event.