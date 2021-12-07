The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya says he will resign if bond notes do not work.

Emphasizing on his most famous statement since his Governorship, Dr Mangudya said as far as he is concerned, the bond notes worked.

The Governor in a conversation with Trevor Ncube said, “I said if bond notes don’t work I will resign,”

“As far as I am concerned, they worked very well.”

Mangudya spoke about life at the helm of the banking system in a volatile climate, telling how rioting prices were giving him ‘sleepless nights’. The man at the centre of coordinated efforts to bring sanity to prolonged market jitters is also concerned about exchange rate volatilities.

For many people, Zimbabwe’s prolonged economic crisis may continue for some time, but the central bank chief sees things differently.

“I am smelling victory,” he said.

Mangudya gave a frank assessment of the bond notes and coins the currency that he introduced after his appointment in 2014, and told Zimbabweans why he backtracked on his undertaking to resign.

The central bank chief opened up beyond expectation, pouring his heart about economics, banking and the politics behind everything.

Mangudya said, “everything will come to pass” as he looked into the future.