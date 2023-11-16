Huawei Joins AfricaCom 2023

The president of Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa, Leo Chen, gave his opening keynote address for the AfricaCom 2023, a major ICT event on the Africa continent.

Chen laid out how two transformative forces, digitalisation and decarbonisation, are driving humanity towards an intelligent world.

He also highlighted the fact that it is ‘people’ that drive all these innovations.

“This is why Huawei has always put digital talent cultivation at the centre of the digital ecosystem,” he said.

“Over the past five years, Huawei has trained 100,000 digital talents in Sub-Saharan Africa. Between 2022 and 2025, we will train another 100 000.”

He also said, that Huawei believed in localised joint innovation, and is proud of supporting the world’s well-known M-Pesa and Mobile Money innovations in Africa.

“Moreover, Huawei’s Smart PV can be used for scenarios like industrial and commercial, household, and micro-grid solar,” he added

“Therefore, it can help the African people gain a sustainable, affordable, and reliable power supply.”

The project can provide clean electricity to more than 120,000 households. Huawei’s solution, he said, improved the plant’s energy yield by over two percent, and improved O&M efficiency by more than 40%.

“Huawei’s solutions can also help carriers to cut their carbon emissions,” he said. “For example, across more than 10 African countries, we have built over 6 000 green sites, and helped carriers save US40 million.”

As a key participant and sponsor at AfricaCom, Huawei presented its latest technologies and solutions in a 350-meter exhibition and supported and organized four forums, including the African Ministerial Forum for a Future-Oriented Digital Infrastructure, Africa Fibre Forum 2023, Africa Operations Transformation Forum 2023, and the Africa 5G Summit.

“To accelerate digital Africa is to create a prosperous and sustainable Africa,” Chen concluded. “To this end, we are ready to work with all parties to achieve this great mission.”