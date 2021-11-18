HIT Signs MOU With ZIMRA

The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)which will also see collaboration in the development of local software solutions to enhance domestic resource mobilisation for the economic development of Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the HIT Vice Chancellor Dr Eng. Q.C Kanhukamwe said the partnership is a convergence of minds and is pivotal in making breakthroughs in terms of resource mobilization and industrialisation.

” Our thrust as HIT is encapsulated in our mandate, that is development, incubation, transferring of and commercialization of technology for rapid national industrialisation,”he said.

ZIMRA Acting Commissioner General, Mr Rameck Masaire applauded both parties for working tirelessly to produce this MoU.

“I am very cognisant of the process that HIT and ZIMRA went through so as to balance the interests of both parties and bear transformative ideas whose positive impact will be felt across the economy and beyond,” he said.

The two parties agreed to exchange information concerning strategies for revenue mobilisation and collection with a view to developing a common understanding of challenges being faced.