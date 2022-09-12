All set for the inaugural Potraz-Online Content Creators Workshop

The minister is on record stating that government is driving towards an inclusive digital economy driven by Information Communication Technology.

All roads will this week lead to Kadoma for the inaugural Zimbabwe Online Content Creators (ZOCC) and Postal Telecommunications and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) workshop which will run from the 15th to the 16th of September 2022.

The organizers of this important event have roped in more than sixty (60) top online content creators drawn from the country’s 10 provinces.

The two day workshop to be addressed by the guest of honour, who is also the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Dr. Jenfan Muswere seeks to find lasting solutions around content creation in Zimbabwe.

The Postal and Telecommunications regulator will have time to engage with the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators on various issues that include the challenges faced by online content creators and best ways to leverage on already established postal infrastructure to increase reach and national inclusivity.

The workshop is also set to look into the operating environment for online players amidst the cyber security bill and how best government and online players can co-exist.

However, the main objective of this symposium is to produce a quality online content creators who are able to generate content for various consumers around Zimbabwe and beyond.

ZOCC chairperson Mr Toneo said that he was optimistic that this workshop will not be another chat session, but a strategic engagement to jumpstart the online content creation sector.

“I’m so excited about the upcoming event, we have the support of Potraz director general Dr Gift Kalisto Machengete, who has content creation at heart, in His Geneva speech he pledged to see how best he can assist us to professionalise, capacitate and empower all the young content creators, to me this is fundamental, this is not your usual talk away workshop” said Toneo.

He added that they were excited to have a Potraz Director General who is passionate about content creation and seeing the youths propelling to the next level.

Meanwhile, Dr Machengete is spearheading various programs aimed at capacitating young digital players through innovation drives.

Toneo further said he is confident that this relationship will lead to long term benefits, particularly his ambitious vision towards the creation of a ZOCC hub, a physical structure that will cater for all online players who can not afford an office while also helping students to kickstart their industrial attachment in an already financially difficult environment.

The Online Content Creators will also be accorded with opportunities and responsibilities to dedicate focus on specific sectors around their communities and marginalized peripheries.

Zimbabwe Online Content Creators is is comprised of professional bloggers, vloggers, creative animators and social media influencers who abide to a digital media code of ethics.