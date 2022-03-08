High Court removes Chin’ono’s bail reporting conditions

High Court has removed the reporting bail conditions against the award winning Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono however refuses to release his title deeds

In a tweet Chin’ono said : “The High Court has removed my bail reporting conditions, but it refused to release my title deeds for my home.

“I am on remand for exposing corruption involving the President’s niece Henrietta Rushwaya who was caught trying to smuggle 6kgs of gold to Dubai.

The idea is to FIX me!”

He had initially been arrested in July on charges of inciting public violence before planned anti-government protests but was freed in September on bail.

Chin’ono arrested and charged with obstructing justice and contempt of court for the tweet.

Hopewell Chin’ono was accused of breaching his bail conditions by tweeting about the court outcome of a gold smuggling scandal involving

Zimbabwe Miners Federation head Henrietta Rushwaya at Harare Airport on October 26 as she was about to board a flight to Dubai with six kilos (13 pounds) of gold in her hand luggage.