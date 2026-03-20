By Ross Moyo

Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume has flagged ten service Stations in Residential areas calling for policy framework to fix these anomalies.

Appearing alongside EMA Director Steady Kangata recently before the Parliamentary Portfolio committee on Energy, the City Father made his case.

“We received complaints on the proliferation of service stations, and the process of establishing one involves many institutions,” Mafume said.

Mafume also said that the city has received numerous complaints from residents over the increasing number of service stations. He described the matter as complex, involving multiple regulatory bodies such as local authorities and national agencies.

Mayor Mafume said the Government later introduced a moratorium on planning approvals, requiring developers to obtain waivers before proceeding with projects. The moratorium meant that any planning issues had to go through a waiver at the ministry.

He said areas once considered residential are being reclassified to support economic activity, including fuel retail. The growth of service stations has been driven by the lucrative nature of the business.

The Mayor added that Harare’s growth along development corridors has accelerated commercial transformation.

Investors are moving into areas designated as development corridors, leading to the establishment of service stations.

The city is facing challenges in regulating the growth of service stations, with many operating without proper approvals. The issue requires a consolidated policy framework to address the challenges.

The proliferation of fuel stations has raised concerns among residents, who are worried about the impact on the environment and safety.

The city is working with other regulatory bodies to address the issue and ensure that service stations operate in compliance with regulations.

The lack of clear thresholds on the number of service stations allowed within a given area is a major policy gap.

The issue requires a consolidated policy framework to address the challenges and ensure that service stations operate in compliance with regulations.