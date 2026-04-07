As Zimbabwe prepares to mark its 46th Independence Day on April 18, the government has chosen connectivity over ceremony. In a bid to accelerate its digital transformation, the ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services has pledged to roll out free public Wi-Fi hotspots nationwide, a move officials say will lay the foundation for an artificial intelligence driven economy.

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera announced the rollout at the Zimbabwe Annual Telecommunications Conference in Harare, framing it as a tangible shift from ambition to infrastructure. Some 409 hotspots are already being deployed, with a target of 1,000 by year-end.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly, and there are numerous applications that our young people can create to solve local challenges. Accessible and affordable connectivity is key to unlocking innovation,” Mavetera said.

The Minister stressed that free Wi-Fi is not merely a public convenience but a calculated investment in AI readiness. Schools, clinics, and public spaces will become de facto innovation hubs, allowing citizens to experiment with homegrown digital solutions.

“By lowering the cost of access, the government is effectively opening the door for a new generation of developers, startups and innovators to experiment, build and deploy homegrown solutions across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and public services,” she added.

Connectivity alone, however, does not guarantee competitiveness. Harare has therefore doubled down on digital skills training. A flagship 1.5 million coding programme, delivered in partnership with the United Arab Emirates, is equipping young Zimbabweans in AI, cybersecurity, and software development. Separately, a government-led cybersecurity initiative has already trained over 3,000 youths.

These programmes form part of a broader national vision to build a functional AI ecosystem. The telecom conference, themed “Beyond Connectivity: Telecoms, AI and Zimbabwe’s Digital Future,” captured exactly that ambition.

“In doing so, Zimbabwe is positioning itself not just as a participant, but as an emerging contender in Africa’s fast-evolving digital and AI economy,” Mavetera said.