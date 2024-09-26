Gvt Amends Postal and Telecommunications Act

By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe Government is amending the Postal and Telecommunications Act and the process to finalise a new postal, courier services policy is in its closing stages.

Dr. Tatend Mavetera, Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, revealed this during a Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) awards ceremony of young innovators at the Telcos Regulatory body’s 2024 hackathon which was hosted in Masvingo on Tuesday.

“From a policy level, we have finalised a new postal and courier services policy. We are also working on amending the Postal and Telecommunications Act to accommodate new developments in the sector since the Act was promulgated at the turn of the millennium,” Minister Mavetera said in a speech read on her behalf by her Deputy Minister, Dr. Dingumuzi Phuti.

“We will continue to review our policies to ensure the growth of the sector. We are open as well to contributions from everyone on how we can grow our sector to become the leading light in Africa,” revealed Dr Mavetera.

Minister Mavetera also said the state of postal and courier services in Zimbabwe is shaped by multiple factors, including technological advancements and shifts in consumer behaviour.

“As e-commerce continues to expand globally, the demand for efficient delivery systems within Zimbabwe has also increased.

“The volume of shipments transported is a critical metric indicating the performance of postal services, mirroring trends observed in other regions, such as the V4 states in Europe, where significant growth in shipments has been documented,” said Dr Mavetera.