Guruve Nickel&Zim-Lithium Contribute Vision 2030&Nickel-Chromium Plant-Chitando

Zimbabwe’s Mines and Mining Development Minister Honourable Winston Chitando has said the investment of a US$13 billion mining-to-energy industrial park project in Mashonaland West Province by two Chinese companies is key to attaining President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 of a middle income Economy.

In an exclusive Interview with TechnoMag, Minister Chitando said

“The nickel from Guruve and lithium from other sources in Zimbabwe will also contribute to producing a nickel-chromium plant.”

Also in his address at a recent signing ceremony, of the two Chinese companies Memorandum of Understanding with Zimbabwe, Minister Chitando said, this will also increase the country’s economic yields through Mineral Beneficiation and promotion of green energy.

Minister Chitando on behalf of government and President Mnangagwa, signed an agreement with Pacific Goal Investment and Eagle Canyon International to bring for the first time ever in Zimbabwe, a mine-to-energy industrial park project in Darwendale.

Eagle Canyon International Group Holding Limited director Lionel Mhlanga said the proposed project is expected to revolutionise the mining and energy sectors of Zimbabwe by ensuring value addition for all minerals.

“The World Bank has forecast a 500 percent increase in demand for minerals and metals needed to deploy wind, solar or geothermal power by the year 2050,” he said.

“The realisation of a low carbon future will spur massive demand for several key minerals and metals to manufacture cleaner energy technologies, and Zimbabwe is endowed with most, if not all, of the minerals needed in this clean energy drive.”

Already underway is the construction of raw material feeder plants for the industrial park, across the country, with some of the products expected to be churned out as early as April next year according to the Eagle Canyon International Group Holding Ltd Director.

“We are expecting employment of at least 4 900 locals in the first year of the project, while at least 40 percent of the construction will be contracted and subcontracted locally,” added Mhlanga.

5 000 hectares, will be covered by the park which is expected to become operational by 2024.

This investment, will be rolled out in phases, and it also involves the construction of two 300MW power stations, a coking plant, lithium salt plant, graphite processing plant, nickel chromium alloy smelter and nickel sulphate plant.

The project will also mark the inception of the lithium-ion battery value chain in Zimbabwe, which will put the country in good stead to produce lithium-ion batteries.