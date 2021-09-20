Govt offers 6 month bandwidth to Rural communities

Minister of ICT Dr Jenfan Muswere says government has offered at least 6 months of bandwidth to institutions connected through community information centres (Cic’s).Through CICs, it is expected that communities will soon advance their e-commerce and benefit from the e-government project where they will be able to apply for passports, identity particulars, birth certificates, death certificates and burial orders among other essential Government issued documents.

Mashonaland West currently has 21 CICs.

Speaking at the launch of the Rafingora Village Information Centre Minister Muswere said

“We also expect the Authority to connect at least 1500 rural schools to the Internet by 31 December 2021. All the connected institutions will also be provided with bandwidth for at least 6 months.”

Speaking at the same event, POTRAZ director general Dr Gift Machengete said the new CIC can be used to advance e-commerce as they enable rural based businesses to reach new markets, promote products and services globally, and access critical business and financial information.

“Raffingora is a predominately farming community and the benefits that this centre will bring to the farmers are enormous,” he said.

“Through the Internet, farmers can access relevant information about prevailing market trends, which would assist them in appropriately planning their operations.

“Online research can also be done on latest and more efficient farming methods which may help farmers cut costs and increase productivity.”