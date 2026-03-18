By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe is set to regulate e-commerce and digital transactions as part of a broader effort to protect consumers and promote fair trading practices governing digital transactions.

The government’s new Consumer Protection Policy (2026-2030) aims to strengthen consumer protection institutions, enforce consumer rights, and promote transparency in digital transactions.

“The policy will review legal instruments governing digital transactions and strengthen the Consignment-Based Conformity Assessment system,” said Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Zhemu Soda.

The policy also serves to regulate the supply of goods and services, safeguard the rights of consumers, and promote fair trading practices in the marketplace, ultimately improving the country’s domestic and international competitiveness.

The government has recognized the growing importance of e-commerce in Zimbabwe, and is committed to creating a safe and secure online trading environment for consumers.

The policy will also promote consumer education and awareness, and provide mechanisms for dispute resolution and redress.

The government has urged consumers to be vigilant and report any instances of online scams or unfair trading practices.

The move is seen as a major step forward in protecting consumers in the digital age, and is expected to boost confidence in online trading.

The policy is expected to be implemented in the coming months, and will be closely monitored by consumer protection organizations and businesses alike.