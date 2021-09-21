Govt improves Rafingora digital access to fight Covid-19

Information and Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere says

Government improved Rafingora digital access in order to also help in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Muswere said the second republic made a number of interventions to reduce the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic by improving the accessibility of digital services by outlying communities.

Muswere made these revelations while launching a Community Information Centre (CIC) in Raffingora, Mashonaland West on Friday.

“Covid-19 has exposed the need for universal access among all our people including those in remote unserved and underserved areas. In response, our Ministry instructed the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to put in place a raft of interventions under the ICTs for Disaster Management (ICT4DM) Programme, to cushion members of the public from the effects of the pandemic,” said Minister Muswere.

He added “We have made it a priority for POTRAZ to ensure that at least 1500 rural health centres are connected to the Internet by 31 December 2021.”