Govt develops a ZimCovid Safe Interaction App

Government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care has developed the ZimCOVID Safe Interactive App aiming to reduce traffic of calls to health institutions asking about information about Covid 19 as well as disseminating official news from the Ministry.

Speaking during a cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the application was developed to educate the public about Covid 19, vaccination and testing centre information.

“Government takes this opportunity to inform the nation that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has developed the ZimCOVID Safe Interactive App was developed with the aim of reducing traffic of calls to health institutions, to educate the public about COVID-19 and to disseminate official news from the Ministry,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The application has consist of the following features:

COVID-19 screening tool;

Vaccination and testing centres information;

News updates and educational content;

Live COVID-19 statistics updates grouped by province; and

The SMS-based solution.

The ZimCovid Safe Mobile App is now available on Google Play Store and Apple AppStore.