Government Making Progress On E-Passports

The government has said that it making strides in with the plans to introduce e-passports.

Speaking during the post cabinet brifieng, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage,Kazembe Kazembe said that the government had approved of the design and all logistics will be in place in no time.

“Cabinet also wishes to report that the implementation of a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer Agreement with Garsu Pasaulis, a Lithuanian Company on an e-Passport Production Project is well on course with the aim of boosting production of passports, identification cards and birth certificates,”Said

Over the years,the government has struggled with passport production,culminating in a huge backlog of 400 000 passports by August 2020.

However the government said that the backlog has since been reduced to 184 000 passports and would be cleared by December this year.

Kazembe added that the government was making progress with the

approval of the final design of the Zimbabwean e-passport which will be fully-compliant with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

ePassports, also known as “biometric passports” contain an electronic chip that is encoded with surname, given name, date of birth, place of birth and gender information. It also includes a digital picture of the bearer’s face. Signatures are not reproduced on the chip.