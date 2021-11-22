Government To Licence More Independent Power Producers.

The acting Minister of Energy and Power Development Dr Jenfan Muswere has said that the government has plans to license more independent power producers (IPPs) in the country.

Speaking during the occasion of the commissioning of

motor bikes for use on ZETDC Revenue Assurance

Operations and the official launch of Operation

Usabe Magetsi/Lingebi Amagetsi,Dr Muswere said that licensing IPPs was crucial in adding more power to the national grid.

“We understand the importance of licensing

the Independent Power Produces (IPPS) to add capacity to the

national grid and as Government we are seized with this matter

which can immediately add 600MW,”he said

The country is currently facing power challenges and relies on exports from Eskom in South Africa and Hydro Caborra Bassa in Mozambique to augment power shortages.

The licensing of more IPPs could stabilize power generation and curb load shedding by allowing independent power producers (IPPs) to invest in private construction of power stations to produce electricity which will be sold to the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC).

IPPs are privately sponsored power projects that are, in the main, privately developed, constructed, and operated and have long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the power utility (ZETDC).