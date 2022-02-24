Government To Assist Zimbabweans Fleeing Ukraine

The Zimbabwe Foreign Affairs ministry has assured citizens stranded in Ukraine that it is currently working on plans to evacuate Zimbabweans safely from the European country.

The European country is under siege from Russia which has launched a full scale invasion following a military offensive that has seen many people fleeing the hard hit regions with many Zimbabwean students based in that country being caught up in the chaos.

In a statement,the foreign affairs ministry said that it was work in flat out to ensure the safety of the citizens in the .

“Our embassy in Germany is already in touch with most of our students in Ukraine and is currently working towards assisting its nationals based in that country.

Those who haven’t contacted the embassy are urged to do so on the number: +4903023255676 or on email: infor@zimembassyberlin.com,” the ministry said.

Evacuations have been made difficult after Ukraine’s aviation authorities issued a notice restricting the country’s airspace, covering the regions around Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odessa and Simferopol.

The shutdown is attributes to the fears that any civilian aircraft near the Ukrainian border could face a “high risk” of being targeted.

The Zimbabwean government is expected to send a repatriation flight to rescue stranded Zimbabweans fleeing Ukraine.