The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon Tatenda Mavetera says government has intensified its push toward an inclusive digital economy, with outlining plans to expand nationwide digital skills training while introducing measures to protect minors online.

Speaking at the Third Business Times Zimbabwe Annual Telecommunications Conference and Exhibition held at the Harare International Conference Centre, Hon. Mavetera said the country’s digital transformation agenda is designed to ensure no citizen is excluded from emerging technological opportunities.

“Our digital transformation agenda focuses on ensuring that no segment of society is left behind,” said Mavetera. Mavetera also said government is committed to broad-based participation in the digital economy, equipping all citizens to engage with emerging technologies.

Central to this strategy is the rollout of national training programmes aimed at building a digitally skilled workforce.

These include the Digital Skills Ambassadors Programme, the 1.5 Million Coders Initiative and the Cyberus Cybersecurity Training Programme, all targeting increased innovation and productivity.

“We are expanding digital skills initiatives to build a digitally literate workforce that boosts local innovation and productivity while prioritising online safety,” the Honorable said.

She highlighted how government is also moving to tighten online protections for young people, with the Zimbabwe Child Online Protection Policy awaiting approval.

She said authorities are considering legislation that would restrict social media access for certain age groups in response to rising concerns over cyberbullying and online exploitation.

“The Zimbabwe Child Online Protection Policy aims to restrict social media access for certain age groups to protect minors from exploitation and cyberbullying,” said Mavetera.

Mavetera also said that beyond skills development and regulation, the government is positioning telecommunications as a driver of economic growth, particularly in e-commerce and digital services as plans are underway to modernise the postal and courier sector to support this shift.

“Our vision is to create a Zimbabwe where telecommunications foster enterprise growth, digital services enhance inclusivity, and technology improves productivity,” she said.

The remarks come as Zimbabwe accelerates efforts to align with global digital trends, balancing innovation with regulatory safeguards in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.