Google, HP Join Forces to Digitally Empower 10,000 SMEs in Nigeria and South Africa

UpSkill Universe has teamed up with global tech giants Google and HP to equip 10,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria and South Africa with digital and business skills, aiming to boost their resilience and competitiveness in an increasingly tech-driven economy.

The initiative, dubbed Skills for Business, will provide SMEs with access to practical training tools and more than 30 free business-focused courses available on the HP LIFE platform, with a strong emphasis on digital transformation and the responsible use of emerging technologies like AI.

At least half of the targeted businesses are expected to be women-owned, reinforcing the programme’s commitment to inclusive economic empowerment across Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“Small businesses are a driving force for progress across Africa and beyond. It’s more critical than ever to help them access the skills and tools they need to grow, especially as digital technologies transform business operations,” said Kristy Grant, head of B2B and brand marketing at Google Sub-Saharan Africa.

Gori Yahaya, CEO of UpSkill Universe, highlighted the urgency of the programme: “We understand the challenges SMEs face as they navigate a difficult business landscape, prevalence of AI, and rapidly changing customer behaviour. Through this collaboration, we’re offering them relevant digital tools and real-world support to scale effectively.”

Michele Malejki, global head of social impact at HP and executive director of the HP Foundation, said the programme is not just about skills, but also about building thriving communities: “When small businesses thrive, entire communities thrive. Skills for Business is about giving entrepreneurs the tools to step confidently into the future of work.”

The programme’s content will cover critical areas such as digital marketing, financial literacy, customer engagement, cybersecurity, and sustainable business practices, ensuring SMEs are equipped to adapt to fast-changing market demands.

Across Africa, SMEs account for over 80% of employment and drive over 50% of GDP. However, many face digital skill gaps that limit growth. The Skills for Business programme is part of a broader trend where tech partnerships aim to close this gap and prepare entrepreneurs for the digital economy.

