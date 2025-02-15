Fraudsters Impersonate ZimTrade On Social Media, Soliciting Money From Individuals

The national trade development and promotion organization of Zimbabwe, Zimtrade issued a warning after fraudsters impersonated the organization on various social media platforms, the scammers are misrepresenting ZimTrade and its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Allan T Majuru, to deceive the public.

One such entity, operating under the name “Zimbabwe Pride Trading” on Facebook and WhatsApp, is falsely claiming to be affiliated with ZimTrade. These accounts are soliciting money from unsuspecting individuals under the guise of a profit-making program.

“We state that ZimTrade has no affiliation with these pages, groups or any content they generate. These fraudulent activities are aimed at deceiving members of the public and we urge everyone to exercise extreme caution. We advise the public to avoid engaging with or sharing personal or financial information on these platforms and to refrain from sending money to anyone claiming to represent ZimTrade in such schemes,” explained ZimTrade official Enia Dube.

ZimTrade is working closely with relevant authorities to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the scam. The organization urges the public to report to the police if contacted by any person or groups claiming to represent ZimTrade in this manner.

This incident highlights the growing concern of social media impersonation and online scams. It is essential for individuals to be cautious when interacting with unknown entities online and to verify the authenticity of organizations and their representatives.

To avoid falling victim to such scams, the public is advised to:

– Verify the authenticity of social media accounts and websites

– Be cautious of unsolicited messages or requests for money

– Avoid sharing personal or financial information online

– Report suspicious activities to the relevant authorities

By being vigilant and taking necessary precautions, individuals can protect themselves from online scams and impersonation attempts.