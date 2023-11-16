Former RBZ Governor Loses Property

By Tarisai Mudahondo

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Gideon Gono reportedly lost ownership of Valley Lodge which is located in Manicaland province, it is alleged that the estate agent manipulated the registration in his name.

The accused individuals Clark Clever and Beverly Aisha Makoni appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi and were granted US$300 bail each.

This publication learnt that Gono in 2017 enlisted Ark Properties a company wholly owned by Clever and Makoni to manage Valley Lodge estate agents but the duo orchestrated a scheme to dupe Gono by changing the directorship of Valley Lodge without his knowledge.

Further investigations brought to light that the accused individuals presented a deceitful CR14 form at ZB Bank Holdings presenting themselves as signatories for Valley Lodge, making unauthorized withdrawals for personal use.