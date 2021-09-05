Former Potraz PR, Manyaya Lands Top ZESA Job

Former Potraz head of consumer affairs and publicity Dr George Manyaya has landed the top PR job at ZESA as general manager

Former Potraz head of consumer affairs and publicity Dr George Manyaya has landed the top PR job at ZESA as general manager; stakeholder relations, communications and welfare.

Manyaya had served at Potraz for the past 4 years as the Potraz head of consumer affairs and publicity since December 2021, after he left NetOne as the PR executive.

He hit the limelight after playing an aggressive role to make the national telecommunications regulator, an open approachable unit to the media and mass consumers, as Potraz was drawn closer to the people.

ZESA Holdings board executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata said the appointment was effective October 1.

“The board of directors is pleased to advise all Zesa Holdings stakeholders that Dr George Munyaradzi Manyaya has been appointed as the general manager: stakeholder relations, communications and welfare reporting to the executive chairman effective 1 October 2021.

“Dr Manyaya joins Zesa Holdings from Potraz (Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe) where he is currently the head of consumer affairs and publicity.

“He is also the vice chairman of the Airports Company of Zimbabwe board of directors.

“He has over 17 years’ experience in both state enterprises and the private sector and is renowned for his effective stakeholder engagement, reputational management and strategic communications acumen.”

Dr Manyaya also prior to working at NetOne, was previously with Mbada Diamonds, where he was awarded various national accolades in recognition of his outstanding performance in marketing and public relations.

“Furthermore, he has been involved in tourism, aviation, and once worked in the United Nations (IOM) system.

“He served in the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) board of directors and has also represented the country at international level in various key diplomatic engagements,” said Dr Gata.

Dr Manyaya holds a Doctorate in Business Administration, a Master of Science Degree in International Relations, a Master of Commerce Degree in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance, and a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Business Management.

He is also a qualified journalist who holds a Diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism Studies, a Certificate in Diplomacy, Protocol and Etiquette, and a Certificate in Telecommunications Policy Regulation Management among other qualifications.