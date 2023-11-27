First Capital Bank Launches Face-To-Face Hustlepreneurs Expo

First Capital Bank has been acknowledged for its effort of empowering women in business, during the first interaction ‘Hustleprenuers Expo’ hosted in Harare over the weekend.

Hustlepreneurs Expo started online as a hustlepreneurs group, where like-minded women in business converge to get mentorship, thought leadership, master classes, best practices, business content, value chain creation, business opportunities and more.

Speaking at the event, one of the beneficiaries Mitchell Rungano said she was happy to be part of the historic event and was looking forward to growing her clientele base.

“I am happy that I am here for free. We are much more empowered because we got a chance to come here and interact face-to-face. We also got a chance to exhibit our products with customers coming through to buy,” said Rungano.

“I am grateful. In the future I am hoping that First Capital Bank will be giving us loans to expand or start businesses because people have ideas but they do not have capital,” she added.

Another female business person, Mavis Nyamukapa who is based in Mazowe and trading as Stepping On Styles Exclusive said she is into dressmaking and is thankful for the expo as she managed to market and network with other people.

“I am hoping that I will be able to increase my clientele because of this event. I have been into business for many years and I am still growing,” said Nyamukapa.

Nyamukapa encouraged other women to venture into entrepreneurship as it empowers and helps them to provide for their families.

The bank’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Emily Nemapare said the bank is passionate about growing sustainable businesses within their areas of operations as Small and Medium Enterprises play a crucial role in the economy of Zimbabwe.

“They contribute to employment generation, economic growth, income generation, sector diversification, and supply chain linkages as well as export promotion,” said Nemapare.

She said the expo was important as women in different business industries were networking and encouraged SMEs to continue working hard.

“As key drivers of the economy, let us leverage on each other’s knowledge, expertise, and talents by fully engaging and networking with each other today and in the future,” she said.

Nemapare said the bank has future plans to grow the platform by broadening its reach and continuing to provide relevant learning material that will encourage its members to become professional business people.

Last year, the Bank called hustleprenuers members who were in the Food industry and Entertainment Services to join a supply chain at their Grand Finale of the Balance Up and Drive Campaign held on 5 November 2022 at the First Capital Bank Sports Club.

Nemapare said ‘hustleprenuers’ are an inspiration for fulfilling the citizenship framework, which focuses on imparting education and skills to youth, women, and Small to Medium Enterprises.

“To join all one needs to do is search for the First Capital Bank Zimbabwe Facebook page and Hustlepreneurs Group and send a request to join. After that, a member has access to all the content, can add themselves to the business directory and may advertise their business to other hustlepreneurs,” she said.

The Hustlepreneurs platform for female-led enterprises began its journey of capacity building in 2017 and has two marketing days per week which are Thursdays and Sundays.

She added that the bank offers financial solutions, advisory services and so much