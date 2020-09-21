FBC introduces WhatsApp Banking Chatbot



FBC Bank Limited has introduced a WhatsApp based virtual banking Chatbot dubbed Noku, which assist customers to access services online via the social media platform.

The Chatbot allows anyone to open an FBC Instant Account or Mobile Moola wallet virtually on WhatsApp.

Customers can just send any greeting message of their choice to 0776 670 211 ,Hi’, ‘Whatsapp’, ‘Etaa’, ‘Maswera sei?’ or ‘Ndeipi’ to start banking or insuring with Noku.

FBC Group Acting Head of Marketing Roy Nyakunuwa said, “FBC Bank is dedicated to supporting sustainable digital processes and creative innovations for driving the delivery of superb service across click-only or digital banking channels.”

“The bank takes pride in utilising state-of-the-art banking systems to offer exceptionally convenient services to our valued clients. It is against this background that we have seen it fit to develop Noku which is our gift to FBC Clients in line with our new promise You Matter Most”.

“Noku is an extension of our mobile financial platform which is available on the (*220#) platform. We launched Noku with a crystal-clear objective of improving customer experience by allowing clients to transact on Whatsapp. Noku enables customers to make use of the familiar Whatsapp chat, which is more interactive and personal”, he said.

The chatbot provides balance enquiry, mini statement, bill payments, internal transfers, zipit to other banks, zipit to cell, mobile banking pin change, block card functionality and beneficiary management.

Noku also provides for insurance services that involves third party insurance, third party and Zinara licence as well as Zinara licence only.

