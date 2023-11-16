FBC Holdings Acquires Standard Chartered Bank

FBC Holdings has acquired a 100 percent shareholding in Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe Limited after approval by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

In a statement issued this Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has approved FBC Holdings Limited to be registered as a controlling company for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe Limited.

“The Bank wishes to advise the banking public that the Registrar of Banking Institutions approved FBC Holdings Limited’s acquisition of 100% shareholding (significant interest) in Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe Limited which also results in FBC Holdings Limited taking control of Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe Limited as defined in terms of the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20]”.

” The Bank also advises the public that approval has been granted by the Registrar of Banking Institutions for FBC Holdings Limited to be registered as a controlling company for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe Limited.”

FBC Holdings is now the new owner of Standard Chartered Bank in terms of all its assets and workers.