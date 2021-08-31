Facebook to add voice and video calling features to its main app

On a trial basis, Facebook is allowing some users to make voice and video calls within its main app, with the goal of making it easier to place calls without opening its standalone Messenger app.

Years ago, the social media company separated Messenger from its main app, requiring users to download a separate app in order to send messages and make phone calls.

Facebook has been attempting to integrate messaging across its suite of apps since last September when it first enabled it between Instagram and Messenger.

Users of each service were able to find, message, and hold video calls with contacts on the other without having to download both apps.

A Facebook spokesperson, however, stated that people should continue to use Messenger for a full-featured messaging, audio, and video call experience.