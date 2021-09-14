Facebook launches Ray-Ban smart glasses





Social media giant Facebook has launched its first pair of smart glasses.



The glasses called Ray- Ban Stories are the latest step in Facebook’s initiative to develop wearable tech.



The glasses will allow users to capture images and video and upload them to their social media accounts via the Facebook View.



The glassess are fitted with two megapixel cameras,three microphones and built-in speakers so that they can respond to commands and also be used for calls.



The company also said it would not use the content of the photos or videos captured using the glasses and stored in the Facebook View app for personalizing ads, and said the glasses would be an “ads-free experience.”



The glasses include an optional virtual assistant so photos and videos can be captured hands-free through voice commands.



Facebook said an LED light on the glasses would show when the camera is on, to make other people aware when a wearer is taking a photo or video