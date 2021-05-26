Facebook Africa launches a campaign on Africa’s rising cultural influence around the world

Facebook has announced the launch of its global campaign named “Made by Africa, Loved by the World” as part of its celebration of “Africa Day” on May 25th.

The campaign features a series of short films that tell the stories of eight phenomenal creatives and small business owners from around the continent who are breaking ground across the world.

The films show how African creatives and companies from Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Gabon have achieved global success.

This includes South African fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo, whose clothing brand ‘Maxhosa’ has been worn by international celebrities such as Beyonce and Alicia Keys, and whose designs were recently featured in the film ‘Coming to America 2′.

Sauti Sol, a Kenyan collaborative Afro-pop music group that has earned international recognition with awards and shows in Europe and the United States, and Mark Angel, a Nigerian comedian with over 15 million global Facebook followers, are also featured.

The series aims to highlight, heroize, and honor the people who are making an impact on Africa and the rest of the world through their music, arts, and crafts.

The ‘Made in Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign includes:

Mai Atafo (Nigeria) – Fashion designer and bespoke tailor

Lafalaise Dion (Côte d'Ivoire) – Fashion designer and visual artist

Jessica Allogo (Gabon) – Founder of Les Petits Pots de l'Ogooué Garmout Food brand

Blinky Bill (Kenya) – Musician, DJ, Rapper and Producer

Sauti Sol (Kenya) – International award-winning Afro-pop group

Lola Pedro (Nigeria) – Founder of Pedro's Premium Ogogoro drinks brand

Mark Angel (Nigeria) – Digital comedian, script writer and video producer

Laduma Ngxokolo (South Africa) – Founder of fashion brand Maxhosa and creative artist

“At Facebook, we’re deeply invested in the creative industry in Africa, and nowhere is it more exciting to see this vibrant creative scene than here on the continent,” said Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa.

These individuals and companies are changing the way the world sees Africa, not only in Africa, but globally, and cementing our status as innovators and creative industries leaders.

We know that Africa is the future, and in honor of ‘Africa Day’ and the Africa Union’s celebration of African ‘Arts Culture & Heritage’ in 2021, ‘Made in Africa, Loved by the World’ is our way of honoring just a few of these outstanding individuals who continue to inspire the world.”

Facebook will create dedicated ‘Africa Day’ Facebook profile frames accessible to Facebook users as part of the ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ initiative, and will host free virtual trainings for SMBs and Creators across Africa through its local training partners.

These workshops will concentrate on innovation and Instagram, including how to creatively connect with your audience through Instagram, Reels school, Interactivity in stories, and how to get creative with marketing, with the aim of providing other upcoming creatives and entrepreneurs with the digital know-how to take their ideas global.