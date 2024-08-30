Export Excess Solar to ZETDC Grid In Exchange For ZESA power Units

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) after conducting several pilot projects, through its Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) launched its net metering initiatives originally in 2020.

According to SAMANSCO Business Development Manager, Jeremiah Musungo who works for the company making the special inverters ZESA is using for this process, “Essentially, net metering allows users to export excess solar energy to the ZETDC national grid in exchange for ZESA power units.”

The Samansco business development manager said, “Residents who export power to the grid are compensated with 0.8 units for every unit they export. These credited units can then be used to offset the energy consumed from the utility grid.”