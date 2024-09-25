Econet’s “My WellBeing” Commemorates ‘Suicide Prevention Awareness Month’ of September

Zimbabwe’s leading Telecommunications company, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, through its Wellness Programme, called, “My Wellness”, last week took a leading role in commemoration of the ‘Suicide Prevention Awareness Month’ of September.

Following The World Health Organization (WHO) stating categorically that, ” globally, men are more than twice as likely to die by suicide compared to women,” Zimbabwe’s largest Telcos by subscriber base, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe hosted a seminar dubbed Econet’s Men’s Summit, a vital platform for raising awareness and providing resources for timely intervention to millions of men suffering mental health depression.

EWZ held the summit last week as part of Econet’s ongoing commitment to promoting mental health and wellness in the workplace and among its employees and their families.

Dr Douglas Mboweni, Econet Group CEO, addressed the summit held at Wild Geese Lodge and Conferencing facility in Harare, highlighting the importance of mental well-being in achieving professional and personal success.

“As men, we often carry many burdens, from providing for our families to meeting professional and work targets. But we must realise that success that comes at the expense of our health is meaningless. A balanced life, where mental health is prioritised, is essential if we are to operate optimally and achieve our personal and professional goals,” Dr Mboweni said.

The company indicated through various initiatives, including free counselling services, mental health workshops and wellness programmes, which it aims to create a work and home environment where mental health is openly discussed and support is given timeously.

Econet hosting of the men’s mental health summit portrayed, the country’s leading telecommunications and technology company, as a company that transcends telecommunications after successfully hosting a summit dedicated to addressing men’s mental health issues in commemoration of the ‘Suicide Prevention Awareness Month’ of September.

Nearly 600 male employees from across the company, attended, organised by the firm’s wellness programme “My WellBeing” and sought to imbed a personal understanding of mental health challenges and encourage men to open up and take proactive steps in addressing their mental well-being.

Men are less likely to seek help for mental health issues than women, and that suggests that mental health issues are often stigmatised among men according to a global report, hence the Econet Boss encouraged men to open up and seek help when faced with emotional or psychological challenges.