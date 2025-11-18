Econet Wireless Reports 34% Increase Voice Usage for Half-Year 2025

Econet Wireless, has announced a 34% increase in voice usage for the half-year ended August 31, 2025. This significant growth was highlighted in the company’s unreviewed abridged consolidated interim financial statements, indicating a strong performance across its core services.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The surge in voice usage comes amidst a period of overall positive financial results for Econet. The company reported a 38% increase in revenue, reaching ZWG 13.5 billion, while Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) grew by 37% to ZWG 6.2 billion. Additionally, EcoCash, Econet’s mobile money platform, saw its transaction volumes rise by an impressive 35%.

Dr. J. Myers, the Chairman of Econet Wireless, underscored the company’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation as key drivers behind this performance. In a statement accompanying the results, Dr. Myers noted that strategic investments in infrastructure, expanded and improved network coverage, and an enhanced customer experience have been pivotal in driving the uptake of services.

“Innovation has been at the core of our operations,” Dr. Myers stated, emphasizing the company’s focus on leveraging technology, including artificial intelligence, to deliver superior customer value. This strategy, he added, is aimed at enhancing efficiency, security, and overall customer satisfaction.

The financial statements reflect Econet’s continued efforts to maintain its market leadership and adapt to the evolving digital landscape, with the reported growth in voice usage signaling a sustained demand for traditional communication services alongside the expansion of digital offerings.