Econet Urges Self Service During Festive Season

One of the country’s leading telecommunications and technology company Econet Wireless has called on its valued customers to enhance their festive season experience by embracing its multiple self-care platforms.

Over the past three years, Econet has invested in a number of digital touchpoints – including web self-care platforms, USSD self-care, AI-driven chatbots and WhatsApp helplines – to allow its customers convenient access to critical products, services and personal information at their own pace and in their own time.

Through the self-care platforms, customers can update their personal details, self-administer PUK numbers to unlock SIM cards, recharge their voice or data accounts, retrieve over-scratched recharge card numbers, access call and SMS history, and much more.

Econet Wireless remarked that the festive season is a time for joy, not stress, and hence the need for convenience of accessing essential services without the need to physically visit a shop or wait on hold.

“We understand the importance of seamless customer experience, especially during the festive season, when staying connected is crucial and our multiple self-care platforms are designed to provide our customers with free and convenient access to essential services, enabling them to manage their telecommunication services efficiently,” said Econet spokesperson Fungai Mandiveyi.

The services are available 24/7, ensuring that assistance is just a click away, whenever customers need it.