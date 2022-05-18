#MondayBlues

Econet Reviews ZWL Voice, SMS Bundle

Pellagia Mupurwa
Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operator (MNO) Econet has announced that it will be reviewing the prices of ZWL voice, data, and SMS bundles. Econet said in a statement:

Dear Customers,

“Please note, we will review our Voice, Data & SMS bundle prices effective, Thursday 19 May, 2022.

To access Voice & Data bundles dial *143#

To access SMS bundles dial *140#

Visit www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles for more information.

‘All other prices remain unchanged.

Usually, other mobile operators, NetOne and Telecel review their prices shortly before or after Econet has reviewed its prices.

