Econet Leads Zimbabwe’s Digital Growth With 28% Data Traffic Increase in Q4 2024

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has emerged as the frontrunner in the nation’s digital transformation, recording a remarkable 28% increase in internet and data traffic during the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the latest report from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

The significant growth underscores Econet’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and meeting the escalating demand for digital services across the country. The spike in data usage is attributed to Econet’s substantial investments in network modernization and expansion.

In 2024, the company upgraded over 1,012 sites with high-capacity 4G base stations, focusing on urban centers like Harare, Bulawayo, and the Manicaland region. Additionally, Econet commissioned more than 50 new base stations and received spectrum in the 700MHz frequency band from POTRAZ, enabling broader coverage, especially in previously underserved areas.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Econet’s strategic integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations has further propelled its growth. By deploying AI algorithms for customer segmentation and personalized service offerings, the company achieved a 47% increase in voice usage. These technological advancements have not only enhanced customer experience but also optimized operational efficiency.

Financially, Econet reported an inflation-adjusted revenue of ZW$14.8 trillion for the year ending February 2024, marking a 133% increase from the previous year. This financial upturn is largely due to the 36% rise in data volume and 34% growth in voice traffic, reflecting the company’s successful network enhancements and customer-centric strategies.

Econet plans to continue its investment in network infrastructure, with an additional 550 base stations slated for deployment nationwide. The company has expanded its 5G network to unlock new opportunities and further improve service delivery.

Econet’s proactive approach to embracing cutting-edge technology and its unwavering commitment to improving connectivity position it as a pivotal player in Zimbabwe’s digital future. As the nation continues to advance technologically, Econet’s initiatives are set to play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and fostering inclusive growth.