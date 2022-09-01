Econet Invites Customer To Experience Great Entertainment Product At Their ZAS Stand

Econet Wireless is back in full force at the ZAS this year, after not being able to fully participate at the popular trade event over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe Agriculture Show (ZAS) – Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications company Econet Wireless is inviting customers to experience 3D gaming, music and great entertainment products at their ZAS stand.

The 112th edition of the ZAS 2022 is running under the theme dubbed,“Unequalled Business Opportunities, Accessibility, Accountability and Abundance,” started on August 29 and ends on September 3.

The leading telecommunications company did participate at ZAS with limited staff and a scaled-down exhibition in October last year, due to national lockdown restrictions.

But this year, Econet said it is ready to connect with its customers at the Harare Exhibition Centre and showcase its products and services to them, including the mobile operator’s new mobile gaming and entertainment products.

“Mobile gaming has emerged as one of the world’s key sources of fun and entertainment, especially in the digital era. In response to this, Econet launched its own gaming services in September 2019. And now we have two platforms – YoPlay and YoGamez – that offer over 4 500 games, categorised as virtual reality, trivia, racing, action and adventure,” a company spokesman said.

“We are seeing a significant uptake of gaming in Zimbabwe, with more than 90% of gaming enthusiasts using the mobile device to enjoy a wide variety of content. Deeper penetration of smartphones and the availability of 4G has led to the growth and adoption of gaming, making it a popular choice for fun and entertainment, especially among the younger customers” the spokesman added.

Under YoPlay, which has over 2 000 exclusive games, customers can subscribe to any of four different categories – Gold daily, Gold weekly, Silver daily and Silver weekly.

The platform, currently accessible to android users for now, is advertisement free, which offers the best gaming experience suitable for all age groups.

In YoPlay, users can pay the subscription fees using airtime, which is very convenient for Zimbabwe game lovers. ‘In-application’ payments for life points in the game, or purchase missions, are also done using the local currency.

Mobile gaming enthusiasts and new players can enjoy various games in 3D, such as FIFA 2021 and virtual reality games at the Econet digital centre stand at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show.

Econet is also showcasing Buddie Beatz – a digital platform that gives customers access to over 45 000 songs and 4 000 artists that offer several music genres, including Gospel, Hip-hop, House music, Mbira, Traditional, Sungura, Jazz, ZimDancehall and Afro fusion, leaving customers spoilt for choice.

Buddie Beatz is now Zimbabwe’s number one Digital Music platform that promotes and supports the local arts industry through the digital distribution of local music across Zimbabwe and beyond.

The company said the Buddie Beatz brand, which resonates well with music fans, has over 2.1 million customers. The platform allows customers to stream music, activate caller ring back tones and listen to mobile radio on the go.

Buddie Beatz entertain customers and also plays a pivotal role in sustaining the livelihoods of Zimbabwean artists, with over 3 500 artists that have received thousands of dollars as pay-outs for their music being streamed on the platform in the past year.

Several artists, including Enzo Ishall, Nutty O, Feli Nandi, Fusion 5, and Mbeu among others, who are part of the Buddie Beatz, are expected to perform at the Econet stand and entertain customers.