Econet introduces 263Toppa

Zimbabwe Telecommunication giant Econet Wirelesss has introduced 263Toppa, that allows customers to receive smart USD airtime from South Africa.

Econet Wireless announced the introduction of 263toppa on their social media platforms Twitter and Facebook.

“Nothing beats an airtime top-up from Jozi.

“Airtime available in store at Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and Flash and it will also be available via ding.com.” said Econet.

The introduction of the 263Toppa targets subscribers that are depended on Zimbabwean who are based in South Africa.

263Toppa came in soon after the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZNSA) which states that 85% of Zimbabwean Diasporan living abroad are in South Africa.

South Africa 773,246, Botswana 47,928, UK23,166, Mozambique 9,477 and USA8,565.