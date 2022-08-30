Econet Growth Buttressed By Increased Investment Distribution Channels-Mboweni

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Doctor Douglas Mboweni has revealed that , Zimbabwe’s top Telecommunications Operator is persistently pursuing an Unparalleled growth strategy cognizant of the covid-19 environment we are still operating under.

Doctor Mboweni addressing delegates in his integrated Annual report for ,2022, said,

“We continue to pursue a growth strategy buttressed by increased investment distribution channels, particularly in view of global ecosystem disruptions brought about by Covid-19,”

The Douglas Mboweni led outfit Inflation adjusted revenues increased from ZW$57,9 billion to ZW$87,3 billion.

The undisputed operator committed to enhance digitalisation, by launching the five generation network( 5G) in Zimbabwe reaching throughputs of up to twenty times higher than 4G amid hopes that this launch will help the group to better understand the 5G technology and explore the opportunities that individuals and businesses stand to benefit from this new technology.

Focus is being deployed through this new network technology and enhancing the digital lives for enterprises, Small to Medium Enterprises, the government and our business-to-consumer (B2C).

Certification of customers (CSAT) improved by 14% in 2022 from 64% to 73% on the back of improved data connectivity through commissioning of 120 LTE core-located sites across the country.

Also concerted effort to re-engineer customer services processes and empower Customer Services Representatives to offer First Contact Resolution (FCR) resulted in FCR growth from 67% to 89%.