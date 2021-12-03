Econet Empowers Farmers Through Chakachaya NeEcocash Promotion

Last Saturday Zimbabwean farmers were empowered as Winners walked away with cows and groceries in the Chakachaya neEcocash promotion which TechnoMag and TechMagTV exclusively covered.

Speaking at the event EcoCash brand ambassador, Ms Shingirai Mazambani, indicated

that EcoCash subscribers should transact as much as they could using the platform in order

to qualify and win in the ongoing competition.

“The mechanic is transacting with EcoCash, make sure every week you earn a minimum of

five points and you will qualify to win a grocery voucher, so it is just transacting to earn

points and win.

“Subscribers are required to send a minimum of $1000 to anyone, in the promotion over 100

000 people are going to walk away with varied prices as EcoCash celebrates 10 years of

service,” said Mrs Mazambani.

The company has grown to offer merchant and bill payments supported by EcoCash point of

sale integration.

The Mobile money services provider, Ecocash Zimbabwe, conducted its first draw of the 2021

annual EcoCash promotion which saw customers winning groceries and cows among other

things.

The event was held in Harare last Saturday and TechnoMag exclusively covered the event live streaming it.

The draw was one of the six draws that will be conducted during the course of the promotion.

Popularly known as Ziyawa kuEcoCash or Chaka Chaya neEcoCash, the promotion seeks to

enhance the financial inclusion drive in the country.

This year’s promotion comes on the back of EcoCash’s 10th-anniversary celebrations in

September 2021, a period under which the EcoCash brand has grown from offering

business-to-consumer services to business-to-business money transfer solutions.

To qualify for the promotion, EcoCash subscribers are required to transact and accumulate

five points per week.

Each transaction earns a point.

Over 100 000 individuals are expected to win from the promotion, which is giving away an

assortment of prizes including lunch vouchers, groceries, and five cows every week.

To win cows in the competition, subscribers are required to send just a minimum of $1000

to any other EcoCash subscriber.

At least 30 cows are up for grabs in the competition.