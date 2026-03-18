By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s largest Telcos by subscriber base, Econet Wireless has seen its data traffic surge by 10,83%.

This is according to the Q3 of the sector report released by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe

“Econet’s data traffic increased by 10.83% to 118.58 Petabytes,” the report said.

Econet’s data traffic has surged, driven by the growing demand for data-intensive services.

The company’s data revenue has also seen a significant boost, reportedly grown in revenue.

The growth in data traffic is attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones and affordable data plans. Econet has been investing in expanding its network capacity to meet the growing demand.

Econet’s focus on improving data services has paid off, with increased data traffic and revenue. The company is now one of the leading providers of data services in Zimbabwe.

The telecom sector in Zimbabwe has seen significant growth, with mobile subscriptions increasing by 2.13% to 16,432,685. Econet’s subscriber base has also grown, with a 2.39% increase.

The growth in data traffic is expected to continue, driven by the increasing adoption of data-intensive services. Econet is well-positioned to take advantage of this growth.

The company’s investment in network infrastructure is expected to drive growth in its data revenue and improve its market position.

Econet’s data traffic growth is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy.

The company’s focus on innovation and customer satisfaction is expected to drive future growth.