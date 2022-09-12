Breaking NewsBreakingNewsBusinessCurrent NewsGeneral NewsInvestigativeLive Streaming Service In ZimbabweMobileMusicNationNewsTechTech-Business

EcoCash Launches ‘Junior Wallet’ For Kids

ross moyo
The country’s most dominant mobile money trading platform EcoCash on Friday launched a junior mobile wallet finally for kids and children between nine and 18 years of age.

EcoCash Holdings chief executive officer, Mr Eddie Chibi, in a statement said only parents and guardians will be given jurisdiction to register and fund the EcoCash on behalf of their children the Junior Wallet.

“This way, parents have control of re-setting pins and keep track of transactions made by the child. The idea is to enable children to take charge of their own pocket money and savings with the help of their parents and, in the process, nurture in them financial stewardship and discipline at an early age,” said the Ecocash boss.

